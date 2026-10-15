ETV Bharat / business

From 'King of Good Times' to Legal Battles: How Vijay Mallya Got Caught in the UBL Shares Dispute

New Delhi: In a vindication for Vijay Mallya, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday said that the consortium of banks led by State Bank of India (SBI) had already recovered assets exceeding the amount of the loan extended to his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. While passing the order, a division bench comprising Justice DK Singh and Justice TM Nadaf observed that the share pledge agreement executed by Mallya and his son Sidhartha Mallya over the UBL shares would have priority over the Consortium of Banks as they held only a Personal Guarantee and an unsecured negative covenant.

While passing the order, the division bench said that in these circumstances, it found no justification for the consortium to assert further claims over the United Breweries Limited (UBL) shares.

The HC set aside the claim of a consortium of banks over shares of United Breweries Limited pledged by Mallya. The order was passed on the petitions filed by Netherlands-based Diageo Holdings challenging earlier orders of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) and the Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal (DRAT). The court noted that the banks had recovered more than Rs 14,131.6 crore against the original loan of Rs 6,203 crore.

The Karnataka HC bench passed the order while referring to information provided by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha that assets worth Rs 14,131.6 crore had been recovered from Mallya. The consortium had originally lent Rs 6,203 crore to Kingfisher Airlines.

Meanwhile, Mallya expressed satisfaction over the court ruling. He took to X and wrote: "I lived life Kingsize with my own money and that was my biggest crime for which I am being punished. There is a God above for all of us. Someday Justice will prevail."

The Case Involving Vijay Mallya: Explained

The dispute involved shares pledged to Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) in connection with a loan taken by Watson Limited, a company associated with Mallya.

Diageo Holdings had acted as guarantor for Watson Limited’s debt to SCB. After Watson defaulted on the loan, Diageo paid USD 140.97 million to the bank and consequently acquired the legally enforceable first priority rights over the pledged shares.

The bench observed that an alleged oral assurance given by Mallya’s counsel before the Debt Recovery Tribunal that certain land or assets would not be transferred could not override the legally created share pledge unless the assurance had been incorporated into a written judicial order.

The court also ruled that the banks could not claim 1,04,64,288 UBL shares jointly held by Vijay Mallya and his son, Siddharth Mallya, solely based on Vijay Mallya’s personal guarantee. It noted that Siddharth Mallya had not signed the Master Debt Restructuring Agreement with the banks.

Accordingly, the High Court quashed the orders passed by the Debt Recovery Tribunal and the Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal.

Vijay Mallya was declared a "fugitive economic offender" in January 2019.

When Kingfisher Airlines defaulted on its loans from a consortium of banks, led by SBI, the lenders approached the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) and secured an order to attach the UBL shares. Diageo Holdings challenged the tribunal’s decision before the Karnataka High Court, asserting that its priority rights over the pledged shares should be recognised. The High Court has now overturned the tribunal’s earlier orders, ruling against the banks’ claim to the disputed shares.

Several banks have accused Vijay Mallya for default of Rs 9,000 crore that was loaned to erstwhile Kingfisher Airlines (KFA). Mallya had fled to the UK in March 2016, following which he was declared a "fugitive economic offender" in 2019.