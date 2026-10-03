ETV Bharat / business

From Delayed Payments to Family Pension: How Pension Adalat Helps Retirees

New Delhi: Pension Adalat has emerged as a reliable platform for redressal of long pending grievances ever since its launch in 2017. It has helped resolve long-pending pension grievances relating to various Ministries, Departments and organisations for expeditious redressal.

Pension Adalat has turned out to be a crucial platform for pensioners who otherwise had to frequently visit government offices to resolve pension-related issues. The objective of the platform is to expedite the process of examining and resolving pending complaints by bringing pensioners and the concerned departments, banks, or other stakeholders together on a single platform.

The Pension Adalat system successfully addresses several long pending grievances including the ones where benefit was accruing for years have been resolved due to consistent and whole of Government approach of stake holding Ministries/Departments, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions states.

Pension Adalats are not conventional courts. These are conducted by the central government to “redress long standing grievances pertaining to Central Government Pensioners. As the Pension Adalats are for Central Government Pensioners, Ministry wise/ Department wise data sets are maintained and State-wise data is not collated.”

At Pension Adalat, the applicant presents issues to officials, and the concerned department examines the case based on available records. In maximum cases, the Pension Adalat provides on-the-spot resolution of unresolved grievances in CPENGRAMS. After giving advance notice to all the stakeholders, involving the Head of Office (HOO), Pay and Account Office (PAO), Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO), Pension Disbursing Bank etc. and representative of the Pensioner are called on a common platform for resolution of the grievances across the table.

During the 16th All India Pension Adalat held on May 13, 2026, 985 long-pending cases were taken up; of these, 728 cases were resolved by that time.