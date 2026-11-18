ETV Bharat / business

From Altman to Bezos - What Tech CEOs Are Saying About Jensen Huang's Exit From Nvidia

Menlo Park: The saga surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has riveted Silicon Valley like few other stories, from reports of extramarital affairs to his resignation last week and short-lived comeback bid.

Huang and Nvidia, a computer chip company that has been driving the AI boom, were top of mind this week at Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World forum, a gathering of tech executives, investors, policymakers and government officials.

Here is what prominent business leaders and officials in attendance had to say about the episode and its aftermath.

Sam Altman

Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, said Monday at the forum that he feels “personal strong empathy” for Huang in the wake of his resignation. Altman, who himself was removed as CEO in 2023 before being quickly reinstated, said that he doesn’t think he knows enough to answer the question of whether Huang should return to Nvidia, but said “Jensen has long been a hero of mine.”

“Heroes have flaws. I am grateful for the company he’s built,” Altman said. “It’s hard to imagine the AI revolution without Jensen. The company he has built took an early bet on us, we took an early bet on him. I have extreme, extreme gratitude for that.”

Altman also said Nvidia is “like a behemoth of a company” and that he believes “people still trust their guarantees very much.”

Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI (AP)

Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder Bezos similarly said he doesn’t know enough of the details to say whether Huang should return to Nvidia. “But what I can tell you for sure is that Jensen is a remarkable guy who founded and built a remarkable company with a lot of hard work and foresight, and he deserves admiration and respect no matter what and that will never go away,” Bezos said.

Asked if he had any advice for Nvidia’s board, Bezos said the company should hire internally. “If you don’t bring Jensen back, I would not hire an outsider,” he said.

“Nvidia is too complicated. I think outside CEOs in complex companies have a vanishingly small chance of succeeding. And so I would always think that’s a last resort.”

Bezos, who left the CEO post at Amazon in 2021 after 27 years but still serves as executive chairman, said the Amazon-Nvidia analogy would be a “very poor one.” “There has never been a more planful transition,” he said as the room of tech industry insiders erupted in laughter.

“Just to be clear, that is a very different situation,” Bezos continued. “A multiyear, planned transition.”

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (AP)

Andy Jassy

Jassy, Amazon's CEO, said during a session he doesn't think the incident and its fallout will have any impact on Amazon, which uses Nvidia's chips but is also building its own custom chips.