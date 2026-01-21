ETV Bharat / business

French Corp L'Oreal Plans Rs 3,500 Crore Investment In Hyderabad GCC, Inauguration This Year

Hyderabad: French multinational personal care corporation L'Oréal is expected to inaugurate its GCC in November this year and invest Rs 3,500 crore (350 million euros) in Telangana over the next five years, the company said on Wednesday. The beauty-tech firm will create 2,000 highly skilled advanced technology jobs, including roles for AI specialists, technology engineers, and data scientists. The centre will accelerate the delivery of state-of-the-art, AI-powered beauty solutions at scale.

The decision was announced by Nicolas Hieronimus, Chief Executive Officer of L'Oréal, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) being held in Davos, Switzerland.

"This first-of-its-kind Beauty Tech Hub will serve as a flagship for crafting the next generation of AI-powered beauty innovations and services. With an initial investment of over Rs 3,500 crore (350 million euros) through 2030, the hub is set to become a global powerhouse, unleashing the potential of data, AI, generative AI, and agentic AI, alongside emerging technologies," a release said.

The GCC will serve the global cosmetics major as an innovation, technology, data, and supply chain hub. The facility will be the "world’s first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in the beauty-tech segment" and located in Telangana, a government official said.

The new facility will support L'Oréal's worldwide digital transformation, AI, and analytics initiatives, further boosting Hyderabad's status as a key centre for global enterprise operations.

Welcoming the landmark partnership, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said, "We are delighted that L'Oréal has chosen Hyderabad for its new global tech hub. This decision reflects the deep confidence global leaders place in Telangana's innovation ecosystem and highly skilled talent pool."

The partnership directly supports the "Telangana Rising: 2047 Vision" by creating 2,000 high-value jobs and positioning the state as a global epicentre for AI and digital excellence, he added.