ETV Bharat / business

French Aircraft Engine Manufacturer Eyes Rs 4,000 Crore Investment In Telangana

Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka with senior executives of Safran Aircraft Engines at the manufacturing unit in Paris. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka said French aircraft engine manufacturer Safran Aircraft Engines has expressed interest in investing approximately Rs 4,000 crore in the state.

"If this major investment proposal materialises, it will provide a significant boost to the aerospace and aircraft component manufacturing sectors of the state," he said.

Vikramarka added that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the proposed investment could potentially be signed at the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026 scheduled from December 7 to 9.

As part of his visit to France, Vikramarka went to the manufacturing facility of Safran near Paris on Saturday and keenly observed the production processes for aircraft engine components.

There, he met with senior company executives to discuss investment opportunities and the establishment of new manufacturing units in Telangana. The meeting was attended by the state commissioner of industries, Nikhil Chakravarthy, and Safran senior vice-president Laurent Mazou, among others.