French Aircraft Engine Manufacturer Eyes Rs 4,000 Crore Investment In Telangana
Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka met with senior executives of Safran Aircraft Engines in Paris to discuss investment opportunities and the establishment of new manufacturing units.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka said French aircraft engine manufacturer Safran Aircraft Engines has expressed interest in investing approximately Rs 4,000 crore in the state.
"If this major investment proposal materialises, it will provide a significant boost to the aerospace and aircraft component manufacturing sectors of the state," he said.
Vikramarka added that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the proposed investment could potentially be signed at the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026 scheduled from December 7 to 9.
As part of his visit to France, Vikramarka went to the manufacturing facility of Safran near Paris on Saturday and keenly observed the production processes for aircraft engine components.
There, he met with senior company executives to discuss investment opportunities and the establishment of new manufacturing units in Telangana. The meeting was attended by the state commissioner of industries, Nikhil Chakravarthy, and Safran senior vice-president Laurent Mazou, among others.
Vikramarka highlighted that the entry of a world-class organisation like Safran — which supplies engines to global aviation giants such as Boeing and Airbus — is a pivotal development for the industrial progress of Telangana.
"The meeting with Safran representatives was highly productive, and an invitation was extended to a delegation from the company in Paris to attend the Invest Telangana summit," he added.
Safran already has several facilities in Hyderabad, including a manufacturing unit for rotating parts for LEAP aircraft engines, a unit for electrical equipment, and a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility for aircraft engines.
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