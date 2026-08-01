ETV Bharat / business

Freer Interest-Rate Markets Would Reduce Need For RBI Intervention In Forex Market: Former Sebi Wtm Narayan

Mumbai: Former SEBI whole-time member Ananth Narayan on Friday argued that India should take a more "holistic" view and move towards freer interest-rate markets, arguing that market-determined interest rates would reduce the need for the Reserve Bank of India to intervene in the foreign exchange market.

Speaking at an event organised by thinktank NCAER here, Narayan said he is broadly a free-market believer, but conceded that some intervention may at times be necessary.

"I think we should allow for free markets to the extent you can. I'm not saying don't intervene, but I'm saying free markets is what I believe in generally, without being dogmatic about it," he said.

Citing his conversation with a large fund manager, Narayan, who started off as a trader and went into the world of academia before joining Sebi, said that the investor told him about the RBI making the bonds expensive with its strategies.

"I think it's important that we look at things holistically," Narayan, who is now associated with IIT Bombay, said. It can be noted that the RBI has intervened aggressively in the currency market to arrest what it calls volatility in the currency market, which saw the rupee hitting lifetime lows against the greenback.