Freer Interest-Rate Markets Would Reduce Need For RBI Intervention In Forex Market: Former Sebi Wtm Narayan
Narayan pointed out that discussions on financial markets often focus on whether currency markets are sufficiently free, while ignoring distortions in interest-rate markets.
By PTI
Published : August 1, 2026 at 7:32 AM IST
Mumbai: Former SEBI whole-time member Ananth Narayan on Friday argued that India should take a more "holistic" view and move towards freer interest-rate markets, arguing that market-determined interest rates would reduce the need for the Reserve Bank of India to intervene in the foreign exchange market.
Speaking at an event organised by thinktank NCAER here, Narayan said he is broadly a free-market believer, but conceded that some intervention may at times be necessary.
"I think we should allow for free markets to the extent you can. I'm not saying don't intervene, but I'm saying free markets is what I believe in generally, without being dogmatic about it," he said.
Citing his conversation with a large fund manager, Narayan, who started off as a trader and went into the world of academia before joining Sebi, said that the investor told him about the RBI making the bonds expensive with its strategies.
"I think it's important that we look at things holistically," Narayan, who is now associated with IIT Bombay, said. It can be noted that the RBI has intervened aggressively in the currency market to arrest what it calls volatility in the currency market, which saw the rupee hitting lifetime lows against the greenback.
Narayan said discussions on financial markets often focus on whether currency markets are sufficiently free, while ignoring distortions in interest-rate markets.
"I see a lot of debate on whether currency markets are free or not. I don't see debate about the state of our interest-rate markets. In fact, we have a policy framework right now that says let's look at interest rates separately and currency separately. Every trader worth his salt knows the two markets are completely interconnected in more ways than one," he said.
He argued that allowing supply and demand to determine interest rates would lessen the need for intervention in the foreign exchange market. Meanwhile, appreciating the work done by the Centre in putting out good numbers and reining in the fiscal deficit, he said the same cannot be said of the Indian states.
There is a tendency to push expenditure to the next fiscal year, and some estimates suggest that up to 1.5 per cent of expenditure is pushed this way, he said, adding that there is a financial suppression as well in the market as the RBI buys central government bonds "ostensibly" to help liquidity, he said.
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