FRAI Urges Govt To Reassess Excise Duty On Tobacco Products To Safeguard Small Retailers' Interest

New Delhi: Federation of Retailer Association of India (FRAI) on Thursday expressed serious concerns over a steep increase in taxes of legal tobacco products, asking the government for a rethink in the interest of small retailers and prevent illegal operators from taking over the market.

The demand from the association comes after the Finance Ministry notification of the Chewing Tobacco, Jarda Scented Tobacco and Gutkha Packing Machines (Capacity Determination and Collection of Duty) Rules, 2026 that have imposed an excise duty of Rs 2,050-8,500 per 1,000 sticks, depending on cigarette length, effective February 1.

This development has caused widespread anxiety among small retailers, hawkers and pavement sellers who depend on daily consumption goods, particularly tobacco products, for their livelihoods, FRAI said in a statement.