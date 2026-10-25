ETV Bharat / business

FPIs Withdraw Rs 48,056 Cr From Equities In Oct So Far Amid Elevated Crude Oil Prices

New Delhi: Foreign investors have withdrawn Rs 48,056 crore from Indian equities in October so far, amid elevated crude oil prices, escalating Middle East tensions, concerns over inflation and weak corporate earnings.

However, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) significantly moderated their selling last week and turned net buyers on two trading days, signalling some easing in selling pressure. The latest outflows follow net withdrawals of Rs 35,861 crore in September. FPIs had invested Rs 20,200 crore in Indian equities in July and Rs 29,631 crore in August, according to data from the Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL).

With the latest withdrawals, cumulative FPI outflows from Indian equities in 2026 have reached Rs 3.08 lakh crore, substantially exceeding the Rs 1.66 lakh crore withdrawn during the entire year 2025, the data showed.

Dheeraj Gaur, Chief Investment Strategy Officer at Choice Wealth, said FPI selling was driven by elevated crude oil prices, which surged to around USD 114 per barrel amid Middle East tensions, weak corporate earnings, inflation concerns and uncertainty over domestic liquidity conditions. The Rs 30,213-crore Jio Platforms IPO also temporarily absorbed market liquidity, while global portfolio reallocations added to the pressure on Indian equities.

According to Anand K Rathi, Co-Founder of MIRA Money, FPIs have continued to withdraw funds amid persistently high crude oil prices and concerns over the earnings outlook. While second-quarter results have been relatively strong, higher oil and logistics costs could weigh on corporate earnings growth in the coming quarters.

Elevated US interest rates have also continued to make American assets attractive, while steady inflows from domestic institutional investors and systematic investment plans (SIPs) have helped cushion the selling pressure, he added. Interestingly, FPIs significantly reduced their selling in the week ended October 23 and turned net buyers on two days.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Ltd, attributed the moderation in selling to a decline in US bond yields, with the 10-year yield easing from 5.36 per cent to around 5 per cent, the rupee's appreciation to 94.94 against the US dollar, and attractive valuations, particularly among large-cap stocks.