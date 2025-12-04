ETV Bharat / business

FPIs Withdraw Rs 13,121 Cr In Just Four Days; Outflow Reaches Rs 1.56 Lakh Cr In 2025

New Delhi: Foreign investors have pulled out Rs 13,121 crore (USD 1.46 billion) from Indian equities in the first four days of December, taking the total outflow for 2025 to Rs 1.56 lakh crore (USD 17.8 billion), data from NSDL showed on Thursday.

This sharp withdrawal follows a net outflow of Rs 3,765 crore in November, continuing the pressure on the markets. These outflows come after a brief pause in October, when FPIs invested Rs 14,610 crore, breaking a three-month streak of massive withdrawals -- Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,990 crore in August, and Rs 17,700 crore in July.

According to the data, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) withdrew a net amount of Rs 13,121 crore from Indian equities in this month during December 1-4. The renewed selling this month is largely due to year-end portfolio repositioning by global investors, a common trend in December before the holiday season, Vaqarjaved Khan, Senior Fundamental Analyst at Angel One, said.

Adding to the pressure, the weak performance of the Indian rupee, one of the poorest-performing currencies globally in 2025, has further discouraged foreign investors, he added.