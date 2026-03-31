Former British Airways Chief William Walsh Is Appointed As New CEO Of IndiGO
On March 10, IndiGo's former CEO Pieter Elbers put in his papers, three months after the country's largest airline faced massive operational disruptions.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Board of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) on Tuesday appointed William Walsh as the Chief Executive Officer, subject to Regulatory approvals, IndiGo stated on Monday. Walsh is likely to take charge on August 3.
Walsh is currently the Director General of IATA (International Air Transport Association) and was formerly CEO of British Airways and International Airlines Group (IAG), a holding company which owns Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Level and Vueling.
According to IndiGo's media release, Walsh’s tenure at the IATA comes to a close on 31 July, and he is expected to join no later than August 3.
Welcoming Walsh, Vikram Singh Mehta, IndiGo's Chairman, said, “I am thrilled that Willie will be at the helm of IndiGo. He is an exceptional global aviation leader with a stellar track record of outstanding leadership across several airlines. His experience in managing large-scale airline operations and navigating complex market dynamics makes him ideally suited to strengthen and lead IndiGo for continued growth in an ever evolving and competitive international aviation environment."
Mehta said that Walsh's appointment will mark a new chapter for IndiGo, as it continues its journey in one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world.
Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of IndiGo, added, "As we enter a new phase of transformation and growth, I am delighted to welcome Willie to IndiGo. He is an iconic and accomplished aviation leader and brings a rare combination of global perspective, operational expertise of having built strong customer-focused airlines, deep industry experience and a values-driven leadership, making him exceptionally suited to lead IndiGo at this pivotal cusp of growth."
On March 10, IndiGo's former CEO Pieter Elbers put in his papers, three months after the country's largest airline faced massive operational disruptions. The airline said that Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of InterGlobe Aviation, has taken charge of the airline’s management on an interim basis.
"With immediate effect, Pieter Elbers will be stepping down as IndiGo CEO. The Board of Directors would like to thank Pieter for his contribution and service to the organisation and wishes him well in his future endeavours," the airline said.
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