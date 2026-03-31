ETV Bharat / business

Former British Airways Chief William Walsh Is Appointed As New CEO Of IndiGO

Hyderabad: The Board of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) on Tuesday appointed William Walsh as the Chief Executive Officer, subject to Regulatory approvals, IndiGo stated on Monday. Walsh is likely to take charge on August 3.

Walsh is currently the Director General of IATA (International Air Transport Association) and was formerly CEO of British Airways and International Airlines Group (IAG), a holding company which owns Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Level and Vueling.

According to IndiGo's media release, Walsh’s tenure at the IATA comes to a close on 31 July, and he is expected to join no later than August 3.

Welcoming Walsh, Vikram Singh Mehta, IndiGo's Chairman, said, “I am thrilled that Willie will be at the helm of IndiGo. He is an exceptional global aviation leader with a stellar track record of outstanding leadership across several airlines. His experience in managing large-scale airline operations and navigating complex market dynamics makes him ideally suited to strengthen and lead IndiGo for continued growth in an ever evolving and competitive international aviation environment."

Mehta said that Walsh's appointment will mark a new chapter for IndiGo, as it continues its journey in one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world.