Forex Reserves Rise By USD 14 Bn To USD 700 Bn: RBI Data

Mumbai: India's foreign exchange reserves jumped by USD 14.167 billion to USD 701.36 billion during the week ended January 16, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. The overall reserves had increased by USD 392 million to USD 687.193 billion in the preceding week. The reserves climbed to an all-time high of USD 704.89 billion in September 2024, but have been under pressure lately, especially as the currency buffers get deployed to check undue volatilities in the rupee.

During the week ended January 16, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, jumped by USD 9.652 billion to USD 560.518 billion, the data released by the central bank showed. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.