ETV Bharat / business

Forex Reserves Jump USD 5.54 Billion To USD 692.57 Billion

The RBI said that the gold reserves increased by USD 5.327 billion to USD 106.857 billion.

Forex Reserves
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 21, 2025 at 7:18 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Mumbai: India's forex reserves jumped USD 5.543 billion to USD 692.576 billion during the week ended November 14 due to a steep increase in the value of gold reserves, the RBI said on Friday. The overall reserves had dropped by USD 2.699 billion to USD 687.034 billion in the previous reporting week.

For the week ended November 14, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 152 million to USD 562.29 billion, the data released on Friday showed. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of the gold reserves jumped by USD 5.327 billion to USD 106.857 billion during the week, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) grew by USD 56 million to USD 18.65 billion, the apex bank said. India's reserve position with the IMF increased by USD 8 million to USD 4.779 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Also Read

  1. ED Raids Hyderabad Forex Companies For Irregularities In Foreign Exchange Transactions
  2. We Do Not Target Any Level Of Rupee; Depreciation Due To Demand For US Dollar: RBI Guv Malhotra

TAGGED:

FOREX RESERVES RISES
RBI
GOLD RESERVES
FOREX

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.