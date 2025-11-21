ETV Bharat / business

Forex Reserves Jump USD 5.54 Billion To USD 692.57 Billion

Mumbai: India's forex reserves jumped USD 5.543 billion to USD 692.576 billion during the week ended November 14 due to a steep increase in the value of gold reserves, the RBI said on Friday. The overall reserves had dropped by USD 2.699 billion to USD 687.034 billion in the previous reporting week.

For the week ended November 14, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 152 million to USD 562.29 billion, the data released on Friday showed. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.