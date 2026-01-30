ETV Bharat / business

Forex Reserves Jump By USD 8 Billion To Fresh All-Time High Of USD 709.413 Billion

Mumbai: India's forex reserves jumped by USD 8.053 billion to an all-time high of USD 709.413 billion during the week ended January 23, the RBI said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the forex kitty had jumped by USD 14.167 billion to USD 701.36 billion.

The reserves had touched an all-time high of USD 704.89 billion in September 2024, but had been under pressure lately, especially as the currency buffers got deployed to check undue volatilities in the rupee amid sharp depreciation.

During the week ended January 23, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, jumped by USD 2.367 billion to USD 562.885 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.