ETV Bharat / business

Forex Kitty Jumps USD 3.8 Billion To Reclaim USD 700-Billion Mark

Mumbai: India's forex reserves jumped USD 3.825 billion to USD 700.946 billion during the week ended April 10, says RBI. In the previous reporting week ended April 3, the overall reserves had jumped USD 9.063 billion to USD 697.121 billion.

The kitty had expanded to an all-time high of USD 728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year, before the onset of the Middle East conflict which led to several weeks of a drop as the rupee came under pressure and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

For the week ended April 10, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 3.127 billion to USD 555.983 billion, the central bank's data showed.