ETV Bharat / business

Forex Kitty Jumps USD 12.42 Bn To All-time High Of USD 729.3 Bn

Mumbai: India's forex reserves jumped USD 12.422 billion to a new all-time high of USD 729.328 billion during the week ended August 21, the RBI said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the kitty had increased USD 9.905 billion to USD 716.907 billion.

The previous all-time high had stood at USD 728.494 billion was attained during the week ended February 27 this year, right before the onset of the Middle East conflict. Geopolitical tensions led to several weeks of a drop as the rupee and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

For the week ended August 21, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased USD 9.482 billion to USD 591.333 billion, the central bank's data showed.