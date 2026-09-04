ETV Bharat / business

Forex Kitty Jumps USD 11.47 Bn To Fresh All-Time High Of USD 740.8 Bn

Mumbai: India's forex reserves jumped USD 11.475 billion to a new all-time high of USD 740.803 billion during the week ended August 28, the RBI said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the kitty increased USD 12.422 billion to a USD 729.328, then a record high.

The previous all-time high had stood at USD 728.494 billion was attained during the week ended February 27 this year, right before the onset of the Middle East conflict. The geopolitical tensions led to several weeks of a drop as the rupee and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

The reserves have been increasing since the RBI announced the concessional forex swap initiatives in June this year amid a sharp depreciation in the local currency. The move has yielded over USD 132 billion in new flows.

For the week ended August 28, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 9.337 billion to USD 600.67 billion, the central bank's data showed. Expressed in dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.