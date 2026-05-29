ETV Bharat / business

Forex Kitty Drops USD 7.5 Billion To USD 61.384 Billion

Mumbai: India's forex reserves dropped USD 7.511 billion to USD 681.384 billion during the week ended May 22, the RBI said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the kitty had dropped USD 8.094 billion to USD 688.894 billion.

The kitty had expanded to an all-time high of USD 728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year, before the onset of the Middle East conflict that led to several weeks of a drop as the rupee came under pressure and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also made multiple public appeals to countrymen to conserve forex by cutting down on foreign travel, limiting fuel use and refraining from gold buys for a year. For the week ended May 22, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased USD 2.872 billion to USD 543.032 billion, the central bank's data showed.