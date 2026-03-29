ETV Bharat / business

Foreign Investors Dump Record Rs 1.14 Lakh Cr In March On West Asia Conflict

New Delhi: Foreign investors have pulled out Rs 1.14 lakh crore (about USD 12.3 billion) from domestic equities in March, making it the worst monthly outflow, weighed down by escalating tensions in West Asia, a weakening rupee and concerns over the impact of elevated crude oil prices on India's growth.

With one trading session still remaining in the month, the outflows could extend further. The previous record for the highest monthly exodus stood at Rs 94,017 crore in October 2024.

With the latest withdrawals, total foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) outflow has reached Rs 1.27 lakh crore so far in 2026, according to NSDL data. As per the data, FPIs have remained persistent sellers throughout March, offloading equities worth Rs 1,13,380 crore in the cash market till March 27.

The sharp sell-off follows a strong rebound in February, when foreign FPIs pumped in Rs 22,615 crore, the highest monthly inflow in 17 months. Market participants attributed the sustained selling pressure to global macroeconomic headwinds and heightened geopolitical uncertainty.