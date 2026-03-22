ETV Bharat / business

Foreign Investors Dump Rs 88,180 Cr In Mar; 2026 Outflows Cross Rs 1 Lakh Cr On West Asia Conflict

New Delhi: Foreign investors have pulled out Rs 88,180 crore (about USD 9.6 billion) from Indian equities so far this month, weighed down by escalating tensions in West Asia, a weakening rupee and concerns over the impact of elevated crude oil prices on India's growth and corporate earnings.

The sharp sell-off follows a strong rebound in February, when foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in Rs 22,615 crore, the highest monthly inflow in 17 months, according to NSDL data. With the latest withdrawals, total FPI outflows have crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark so far in 2026.

In March (till March 20), FPIs have remained net sellers on every trading day, offloading equities worth Rs 88,180 crore in the cash market. However, the outflow is still lower than the record monthly exodus of Rs 94,017 crore seen in October 2024. Market participants attributed the sustained selling pressure to global macroeconomic headwinds and heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

Vaqarjaved Khan, Senior Fundamental Analyst at Angel One, said the primary trigger has been the sharp escalation in Middle East tensions, with fears of prolonged conflict and potential disruption to the Strait of Hormuz pushing Brent crude above USD 100, fuelling a classic risk-off move.

He added that the trend has been exacerbated by the rupee hovering near Rs 92 against the US dollar, elevated US bond yields, profit-booking after the February inflows, and mixed Q4 earnings outlook indicating margin pressures in key sectors. Himanshu Srivastava, Principal Manager Research at Morningstar Investment Research India, said the rising US Treasury yields as another key driver.