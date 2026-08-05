ETV Bharat / business

Foreign E-Commerce Companies Can Now Stock Indian Goods For Exports

New Delhi: In a move aimed at boosting exports through e-commerce, the government on Wednesday notified rules permitting e-commerce companies, including foreign funded ones, to stock Indian-origin goods in their inventories, but solely for overseas shipments.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) notification implements the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy changes announced by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) last month, and prescribes a separate Exporter on Record (EOR) mechanism for such exports. Micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) owners see this as a landmark reform.

According to report published on this new notification by Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), e-commerce companies cannot buy goods merely to build inventory for possible future demand. The EOR can acquire ownership of goods only after receiving a confirmed order from an overseas buyer. Export goods must be kept separate and digitally linked to the seller, overseas order and export documents.

Payment Mechanism

The report further adds that the EOR must pay the Indian seller within seven days of accepting the goods. Payment cannot be delayed because the foreign buyer has not paid, or has returned the product. The EOR can claim export benefits such as Duty Drawback, RoDTEP (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products) and RoSCTL (Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies).

These benefits must be shared among sellers according to the FOB value of their goods shown in the shipping bill. The EOR may deduct an administrative charge. GST refunds will remain with the EOR, while advance authorisation and Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) benefits are not covered by the sharing requirement.

Talking about its impact GTRI stressed that e-commerce firms should act as third-party platforms that help MSMEs reach overseas buyers, while the MSMEs remain the exporters. Under the new framework, however, MSMEs will remain domestic suppliers even when their products receive export orders through an e-commerce firm’s website. They will be paid in rupees, while the e-commerce company will own and export the goods.