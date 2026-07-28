ETV Bharat / business

HUL Q1 Profit Falls 3 Pc To Rs 2,680 Cr; Sales Rise 10.3 Pc To Rs 17,149 Cr

New Delhi: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Tuesday reported a 3.17 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,680 crore for the June quarter. The company had logged a net profit of Rs 2,768 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from HUL.

Revenue from the sale of products rose 10.26 per cent to Rs 17,149 crore in the June quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 15,552 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. This was its "highest growth in 13 quarters, with USG (Underlying Sales Growth) of 10 per cent," said HUL in its earnings statement.

Its EBITDA margin stood at 23 per cent in the June quarter, remaining within the guided range despite a volatile operating environment, the company said. Its EBITDA increased 8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,947 crore, HUL said.

HUL's total expenses for the quarter rose 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 13,822 crore. Total income, including other income, increased 9.84 per cent to Rs 17,529 crore.