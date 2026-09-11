ETV Bharat / business

FM Takes Swipe At 'Naraz Foofa Jis', Says India Experiencing Demographic Dividend In Real Time

Mumbai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday hit out at what she described as 'Naraz Foofa Jis' who constantly question India's growth momentum and debate whether its demographic dividend has turned into a burden, saying the country is experiencing the demographic dividend in real time.

Addressing the valedictory session of Global Fintech Fest here, Sitharaman said some commentators continue to view India's demographic expansion through a lens of 'perpetual pessimism' and rely on "vibecasting" rather than actual numbers.

"There is a persistent habit among some commentators to view India's demographic expansion through a lens of perpetual pessimism," she said. Describing such critics as 'Naraz Foofa Jis', Sitharaman said they spend their time debating in television studios whether India's demographic dividend has slipped away or become a burden.

She said such critics were measuring 21st-century economic ambition through 20th-century lenses and questioning whether India's growth could keep pace with its young population. "But while they remain stuck waiting for yesterday's answers, the young minds of this country have simply bypassed their cynicism and gone ahead and built it," she said.

Sitharaman said the younger generation was not waiting for legacy yardsticks to validate its productivity and was already building enterprises, writing code and shaping India's future. "This generation is not waiting for legacy yardsticks to validate their productivity. They are already writing tomorrow's code, building enduring enterprises, and proving that India's greatest demographic advantage is an active, unstoppable reality," she said.