ETV Bharat / business

FM Sitharaman Says MDR On UPI Applies To Merchants, Not Customers; Fintechs, Banks Will Invest More On Security

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivers the C.D. Deshmukh Lecture 2026, organised by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), in New Delhi on Thursday, August 6, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the Merchant Discount Rate on digital transactions applies to merchants and not to customers, and the MDR charge would support banks and fintech to invest more on infrastructure and security.

Hitting out at Congress leader Jairam Ramesh over his remark that ordinary people may have to pay more for using UPI, Sitharaman, in a post on X, said the UPI and Services Steering Committee headed by NPCI is yet to decide on the MDR, which would happen only after Parliament passes the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Through the bill, the government has proposed that the central government can decide, via a notification, which electronic payment modes or transactions would remain free.

Ramesh, in a post on X, alleged that the burden of MDR will fall on ordinary people, and the government's claim that this is the only way to keep UPI financially sustainable is "entirely wrong".