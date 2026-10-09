ETV Bharat / business

FM Reaches Singapore; Bilaterals, Address To Global Investors On Agenda During 3-Day Official Visit

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday arrived in Singapore for a three-day official visit from October 9 to 11, during which she will hold high-level meetings with the country's top leadership, global investors and business leaders, with a focus on strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties.

During the visit, Sitharaman will call on Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, an official statement said.

The discussions will focus on key areas of the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advancing the outcomes of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), including trade and investment, digital financial connectivity, capital markets, taxation, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, skilling and aviation, the statement said.

Singapore is India's largest source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), with cumulative inflows of around USD 194.68 billion between April 2000 and March 2026. Singapore-based institutional investors, including GIC and Temasek, have made substantial investments across the Indian economy.

As part of her engagements with the investment community, Sitharaman will participate in a roundtable with hedge fund and portfolio fund managers and hold a series of government-to-business (G2B) meetings with investors, financial institutions and business leaders, it said.

The interactions are aimed at exchanging views on India's growth prospects, investment opportunities and the evolving global economic and financial landscape, it said.

The finance minister will also hold one-to-one meetings with senior executives of leading global financial institutions, investment firms and healthcare companies.