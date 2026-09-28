Fixed Deposit: Senior Citizens can earn up to 8.30%; What Elders Should Know About Interest And Tax
List of Small Finance banks which are offering good interest rates on Fixed Deposit schemes for senior citizens.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Once an individual reaches his retirement age, income sources dwindle, but expenses remain. During this period, savings come in handy to meet household, medication, and other expenses. Thus, it is crucial to save money and ensure the best possible interest on investments.
Several investment options are available in the market, but Fixed Deposit schemes are still considered one of the best and most secure modes of investment. In India, a majority of the senior citizens prefer FD plans as the returns are fixed and remain unaffected by market volatility.
Interest rates on Fixed Deposits can vary significantly depending on the bank, Some lenders currently offer senior citizens interest rates exceeding 8% on three-year FDs.
Fixed Deposit Calculator
If a senior citizen deposits Rs 1 lakh into a three-year FD plan at an interest rate of 8.3%, the beneficiary will be eligible to get an estimated interest of Rs 27,948, while the total value of the principal amount would be Rs 1,27,948.
When planning to open an FD plan, make sure to check whether the bank pays the interest monthly, quarterly, annually, or upon maturity.
Small Finance banks tend to offer higher interest rates, but depositors should tread cautiously and select a FD scheme after considering all the elements and not just opt in by getting attracted to high interest rates.
Deposits in banks are covered by Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) insurance up to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) states that the DICGC insures principal and interest up to a maximum amount of Rs five lakhs. Both the principal amount and the accrued interest are covered under this.
While opening an FD with a small finance bank, one should research the lender’s financial health and the details about FD tenure.
|SNo.
|Banks
|Interest Rate
|1
|AU Small Finance Bank
|7.90%
|2
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|7.60%
|3
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|6.50%
|4
|JANS Small Finance Bank
|8.30%
|5
|Shivalik Small Finance Bank
|7.75%
|6
|Slice Small Finance Bank
|7.50%
|7
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|7.40%
|9
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|7.75%
|9
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|8.00%
TDS
Fixed Deposit returns are considered part of the beneficiary’s income. For senior citizens, if the annual interest on an FD at a particular bank exceeds Rs 1 lakh, the lender may deduct TDS. TDS is not extra tax you owe; rather, the bank deducts the tax upfront and deposits it with the government. Your actual tax liability depends on your total income and applicable tax regulations. If any individual’s tax liability is low or nil, the person can claim a refund for the excess TDS deducted when filing an Income Tax Return (ITR).
Under the new tax regime, eligible taxpayers are allowed to avail a rebate on a total income of up to Rs 12 lakh under Section 87A. However, note that if a taxpayer does not owe any income tax on total income, the bank is required to comply with TDS regulations as it lacks information on the entire income or final tax liability. If the interest on the FD exceeds the specified limit, the bank may proceed with deducting TDS.
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