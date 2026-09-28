ETV Bharat / business

Fixed Deposit: Senior Citizens can earn up to 8.30%; What Elders Should Know About Interest And Tax

New Delhi: Once an individual reaches his retirement age, income sources dwindle, but expenses remain. During this period, savings come in handy to meet household, medication, and other expenses. Thus, it is crucial to save money and ensure the best possible interest on investments.

Several investment options are available in the market, but Fixed Deposit schemes are still considered one of the best and most secure modes of investment. In India, a majority of the senior citizens prefer FD plans as the returns are fixed and remain unaffected by market volatility.

Interest rates on Fixed Deposits can vary significantly depending on the bank, Some lenders currently offer senior citizens interest rates exceeding 8% on three-year FDs.

Fixed Deposit Calculator

If a senior citizen deposits Rs 1 lakh into a three-year FD plan at an interest rate of 8.3%, the beneficiary will be eligible to get an estimated interest of Rs 27,948, while the total value of the principal amount would be Rs 1,27,948.

When planning to open an FD plan, make sure to check whether the bank pays the interest monthly, quarterly, annually, or upon maturity.

Small Finance banks tend to offer higher interest rates, but depositors should tread cautiously and select a FD scheme after considering all the elements and not just opt in by getting attracted to high interest rates.

Deposits in banks are covered by Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) insurance up to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) states that the DICGC insures principal and interest up to a maximum amount of Rs five lakhs. Both the principal amount and the accrued interest are covered under this.