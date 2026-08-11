ETV Bharat / business

Fitch Retains India's BBB- Rating On Robust Growth Outlook, Flags Fiscal Risks From Youth Protests

The Fitch Ratings Inc. logo is seen at its headquarters in New York's financial district on March 18, 2025. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Fitch Ratings on Tuesday retained India's sovereign credit rating at 'BBB-' for the 20th year in a row, but flagged risks of pressure on fiscal spending amid youth protest over jobs. Fitch said despite headwinds from the energy shock due to the West Asia conflict, India's economy remains strong with robust growth outlook and solid external finance fundamentals.

The ratings agency forecast a 6.4 per cent GDP growth in the current fiscal year. The growth is, however, slower than the average 7.4 per cent growth clocked over the past three years. "Fitch Ratings has affirmed India's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at BBB- with a stable outlook," Fitch said in its rating action.

India's rating has remained unchanged at 'BBB-', the lowest investment grade, since 2006. Fitch said the gains of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in state-level elections would support implementation of policy priorities at the Centre.

Fitch, however, cautioned that the recent youth protests could put pressure on the government to hike spending on education-related measures, generation of jobs, including skill development.

"Recent protests, stemming from leaked medical exams, may point to rising concerns among youth over employment opportunities, risking fiscal spending pressures over time," Fitch said.

Last month, students had staged a massive protest in the capital over paper leak in medical entrance exam NEET and demanded transparency in competitive exams. The protests and the subsequent police action on students have been raised by the Opposition in Parliament, disrupting its proceedings in the ongoing monsoon session.

Fitch said India's economy has been resilient to shocks in recent years, a trend it expects to continue. "There are residual risks from uncertainty related to the US-Iran conflict, given India's position as large net energy importer position, but we do not expect a durable risk to growth prospects," Fitch said.