ETV Bharat / business

S&P, Fitch Raise FY'27 India GDP Growth Projections; See 25 Bps RBI Rate Hike On Inflation Fears

The Fitch Ratings Inc. logo is seen at its headquarters in New York's financial district on March 18, 2025. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Global rating agencies S&P and Fitch on Wednesday raised India's FY27 GDP growth projection to 7 per cent and 6.9 per cent, respectively, boosted by robust June quarter economic activity, and said inflationary pressures will push the Reserve Bank to hike policy interest rates by at least 25 basis points in the current year.

Asian Development Bank (ADB) has also raised India's FY27 growth forecast to 7 per cent, from 6.6 per cent estimated in July.

The growth upgrades by the three global agencies came close on the heels of US-based Moody's Ratings raising the GDP growth forecast for the fiscal year to 7 per cent, making India the fastest-growing among all G20 economies.

The Indian economy grew higher than expected at 7.8 per cent in the June quarter, driven by robust industrial activity, healthy consumption, strong goods exports, and accelerating government investment. But a slower pace of expansion in both manufacturing and services and below-normal monsoon rains is likely to moderate growth over the remaining part of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027.

In its Economic Activity for Asia Pacific report, S&P upgraded India's GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 7 per cent, from 6.6 per cent previously, and projected consumer inflation to average 5.1 per cent in FY27.

Growth is expected to ease in the second half of the fiscal year as the tailwinds from Goods and Services Tax (GST) rationalisation and income tax cuts diminish, it added.

"Our projection for strong (Asia Pacific) growth doesn't mask the challenges. Energy prices are likely to remain high in coming months, and monetary tightening in the US will be a hurdle. There is also a risk that AI investment weakens," S&P said, while hiking FY'27 GDP growth forecast for the region by 20 basis points to 4.6 per cent.

In its Global Economic Outlook, Fitch Ratings said that growth in India remains "very strong" with "very robust" dynamism despite the oil price shock.