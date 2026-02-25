ETV Bharat / business

Fitch Affirms Ratings Of PNB, BoB; Outlook Stable

The Fitch Ratings Inc. logo is seen at its headquarters in New York's financial district on March 18, 2025. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Fitch Ratings on Wednesday affirmed ratings of two public sector banks -- Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Baroda (BoB) at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook.

PNB and BoB's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) reflects Fitch's expectation of a high probability of extraordinary state support for the bank, if required, the global rating agency said in two separate statements. The government holds 70 per cent and 64 per cent in PNB and BoB, respectively.

PNB's large size and market share, and the assessment that the state has a strong propensity to support the banking system in general supports its rating. The Stable Outlook on the IDR mirrors that on India's sovereign IDR.