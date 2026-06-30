ETV Bharat / business

Fiscal Deficit At 9.6 Pc Of FY27 Budget Target At May-End: Govt Data

New Delhi: India's fiscal deficit touched 9.6 per cent of the FY27 budget target at the end of May, government data showed on Tuesday. The fiscal deficit, or gap between the government’s expenditure and revenue, was Rs 1.62 lakh crore in value terms at the end of May 2026, data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) showed.

At the end of May, 2025, the Centre’s fiscal deficit had reduced to 0.8 per cent of the BE of 2025-26 or Rs 13,163 crore. The Centre has set a fiscal deficit target of 4.3 per cent of the GDP or Rs 16.96 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

As per the CGA data, net tax receipts stood at Rs 3.48 lakh crore, while non-tax receipts were Rs 3.51 lakh crore. The total expenditure of the central government stood at Rs 8.81 lakh crore at the end of May, including capital expenditure of Rs 2.51 lakh crore.

ICRA Chief Economist Aditi Nayar said the fiscal expansion during April-May was driven by an 18 per cent surge in total expenditure and the 1-2 per cent contraction in net tax receipts and non-tax revenues. The government's gross tax revenues rose by a muted 1.8 per cent year-on-year during April-May of FY27, led by the sharp 20 per cent contraction in excise duty collections, following the paring of such duties on petrol and diesel.