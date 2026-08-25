ETV Bharat / business

First 'Kanda Express' With 800 Tonnes Onion To Reach Delhi On Wed; To Be Retailed At Rs 35/Kg

New Delhi: The first 'Kanda Express' carrying 800 tonnes of onion will reach the national capital on Wednesday, and the key vegetable item will be sold at a subsidised rate of Rs 35 per kg, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said on Tuesday. The onion will be retailed via Nafed, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar stores in the national capital, Khare said on a social media platform.

Bulk onions are also being transported through dedicated railway rakes to four other centres -- Chennai, Ernakulam, Madurai and Guwahati, she added. The onion being transported to these consuming centres is a buffer stock maintained at Nasik, Maharashtra. The stock is being released to check price rise.

Data maintained by the ministry shows the all-India average retail price of onion rose 59 per cent year-on-year to Rs 43.53/kg on August 24, from Rs 27.37/kg a year ago. The average wholesale price was up 68 per cent at Rs 35.58/kg, against Rs 21.23/kg in the year-ago period.

Among major cities, retail onion prices on Monday stood at Rs 60/kg in Chennai (Rs 33 a year ago), Rs 55/kg in Delhi (Rs 35) and Rs 53/kg in Kolkata. The Kanda Express initiative, aimed at enhancing logistical efficiency for large-scale onion movement, was launched in 2024-25 and has since been scaled up considerably.