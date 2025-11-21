ETV Bharat / business

Fire Breaks Out At Hindalco's New York Plant, Second Time In Over Two Months

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Group firm Hindalco Industries on Friday said a fire broke out at its plant in New York and there were no injuries. The company's plant in Oswego, New York is of its US subsidiary Novelis. This is the second incident of fire at the company's plant in a little over two months.

"There was incident of fire at the Novelis Plant in Oswego, New York on November 20, 2025, at around 8.45 a.m. (EDT)," Hindalco said in a filing to BSE.

Everyone working at the plant was safely evacuated and fortunately, there were no injuries, the company said. Multiple local fire departments responded, and the fire is now out, it said, adding, "crews remain on site to monitor".