ETV Bharat / business

FinMin Asks PSU Banks, Insurers To Adopt Austerity Measures, Shift To EV

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry on Monday urged public sector banks and financial institutions to adopt austerity measures and shift to electric vehicles, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal.

Last week, the Prime Minister made an appeal to citizens for judicious use of fuel, postponement of gold purchases and foreign travel, among other measures, to strengthen the economy, emphasising that the Centre is trying to shield people from the adverse impact of the West Asia conflict.

The Department of Financial Services, in a circular issued to public sector banks (PSBS), regional rural banks (RRBS), public sector insurance companies (PSICs) and financial institutions (PSFIs), urged them to reduce expenses on travel and the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

Austerity measures would be implemented with immediate effect, the Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance said in the circular. All meetings, reviews and consultations should be conducted through video conferencing unless physical meetings are specifically required, it said.

Foreign travel by chairpersons, MD and CEO and whole-time directors of banks and financial institutions may be kept below the prescribed limits, and such engagement may, as far as possible, be attended through video conferencing, it added.