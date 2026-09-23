ETV Bharat / business

Financial Sector Must Fund Next Gen Of Enterprises, Not Just Next Year's Growth: PM's Principal Secretary

Mumbai: The financial sector must move beyond financing near-term growth and focus on funding the next generation of Indian enterprises, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra said on Wednesday. "The task before the financial sector is larger than financing next year's growth. It is to finance the next generation of Indian enterprise," Mishra said at the 13th SBI Banking and Economics Conclave 2026 here.

He said the financial system must increasingly move from "accommodating growth to enabling growth" as India seeks to become a leading global economy. A much larger and sophisticated economy cannot be financed by banks alone, he said, stressing the need for deeper corporate bond and equity markets, larger institutional investors and infrastructure funds.

Mishra also called for a shift in the way credit is assessed, from collateral to cash flows. "There is another transformation that I believe the financial sector must now undertake. It is the movement from collateral to cash flow," he said.

Stressing on the use of new technologies to expand credit, Mishra said that technology can help lenders assess businesses through goods and services tax (GST) returns, bank statements, payment flows, account aggregator data and digital lending infrastructure.

"This is not an argument for lower standards of credit appraisal. It is an argument for better information and better credit appraisal," Mishra said. He said lenders should increasingly assess businesses based on their earnings and future potential rather than primarily on assets already owned by promoters.