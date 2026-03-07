ETV Bharat / business

Emergency Fund: Experts Advise Six Month Safety Net Before Investments

~By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: As the new financial year approaches, many people begin setting financial resolutions to protect their savings and strengthen their finances. However, in the absence of proper guidance and awareness, some investors end up choosing unsuitable investment plans that can erode their savings and even lead to losses.

To understand how individuals can safeguard their finances while ensuring stability and reasonable returns, ETV Bharat spoke with a few industry experts. They emphasised the importance of building a strong financial safety net before focusing on high-return investments like equity and quick return instruments, and long-term mutual funds.

According to financial planners first and most important step toward financial security is creating an emergency fund, which is a reserve kept aside to deal with unexpected expenses and financial disruptions. Experts say this simple but crucial step forms the foundation of sound financial planning. An emergency fund is simply a reserve of money kept aside to deal with sudden financial shocks.

These may include job loss, medical emergencies, urgent home repairs or other unforeseen expenses. Unlike long term investments, this money is meant to be easily accessible so that a household can continue meeting essential expenses even when income is disrupted.

Most financial advisers recommend keeping aside enough to cover three to six months of essential household expenses. Essential expenses typically include rent or home loan EMIs, groceries, utility bills, insurance premiums, school fees and minimum loan repayments. Discretionary spending, such as travel, entertainment and shopping, is usually not counted while calculating this amount. And most of the time, no one thinks of this kind of spending.

Head of Market Perspective and Research at Samco Securities, Apurva Sheth, told ETV Bharat that an emergency fund should be calculated based on monthly household expenses. 'If you multiply your monthly expenses by six, that is the amount you should ideally keep aside,' he said.

Adding that a six-month buffer helps deal with unforeseen situations. He also pointed out that certain financial steps should be taken as soon as a person starts earning. According to him, having a term insurance plan, health insurance, and an emergency fund is essential and should not be ignored. Only after putting these basic safeguards in place should people think about investing the money they save from their income.

According to experts, if a household spends about Rs 40,000 every month on essential needs, the recommended emergency reserve would range between Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 2.4 lakh. The exact size of the fund, however, depends on several factors.