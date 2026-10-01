ETV Bharat / business

Financial Changes From October: SBI ATM Charges, UPI MDR, LPG KYC And More

New Delhi: Starting October 2026, several financial changes will come into effect. The new rules will affect household finance, banking, savings, and tax. Consumers need to know about the changes as these include LPG Aadhaar authentication, a new UPI MDR framework, revised SBI ATM transaction limits and more.

LPG Aadhaar authentication

From October 1, domestic LPG consumers who have yet to complete their Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (BAA) will need to complete the process to book refills at the regulated retail selling price (RSP) with the government-approved subsidy. If a consumer fails to complete BAA, he/she will be ineligible to avail the subsidy offered on domestic LPG cylinders.

SBI ATM rules

SBI has revised the number of free monthly transactions for salary package account holders who use their SBI debit cards at ATMs and Automated Deposit cum Withdrawal Machines of other banks. The rules will come into effect from October 1 (Thursday).

For all SBI salary package account variants, the number of free transactions at other banks' ATMs will be reduced from 10 to five per month at all centres. After four transactions are exceeded, the bank will levy a charge of Rs 15 plus GST.

Small Savings Schemes Interest Rates

The government has not changed the interest rates for small-savings schemes for the October-December 2026 quarter. The schemes include Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme (SCSS), Sukanya Samriddhi Account, Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC), Kisan Vikas Patra and Post Office deposits.

NPS charges

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has changed the charges that Points of Presence (PoPs) can collect from subscribers under the National Pension System (NPS) and NPS Lite. The revised charges will apply from October 1, 2026.