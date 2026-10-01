Financial Changes From October: SBI ATM Charges, UPI MDR, LPG KYC And More
October begins with new rules for SBI ATM usage, LPG Aadhaar authentication, UPI MDR charges and many more.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 12:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Starting October 2026, several financial changes will come into effect. The new rules will affect household finance, banking, savings, and tax. Consumers need to know about the changes as these include LPG Aadhaar authentication, a new UPI MDR framework, revised SBI ATM transaction limits and more.
LPG Aadhaar authentication
From October 1, domestic LPG consumers who have yet to complete their Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (BAA) will need to complete the process to book refills at the regulated retail selling price (RSP) with the government-approved subsidy. If a consumer fails to complete BAA, he/she will be ineligible to avail the subsidy offered on domestic LPG cylinders.
SBI ATM rules
SBI has revised the number of free monthly transactions for salary package account holders who use their SBI debit cards at ATMs and Automated Deposit cum Withdrawal Machines of other banks. The rules will come into effect from October 1 (Thursday).
For all SBI salary package account variants, the number of free transactions at other banks' ATMs will be reduced from 10 to five per month at all centres. After four transactions are exceeded, the bank will levy a charge of Rs 15 plus GST.
Small Savings Schemes Interest Rates
The government has not changed the interest rates for small-savings schemes for the October-December 2026 quarter. The schemes include Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme (SCSS), Sukanya Samriddhi Account, Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC), Kisan Vikas Patra and Post Office deposits.
NPS charges
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has changed the charges that Points of Presence (PoPs) can collect from subscribers under the National Pension System (NPS) and NPS Lite. The revised charges will apply from October 1, 2026.
NPS subscribers registering through a PoP will be required to pay a one-time onboarding charge of Rs 200 for each Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN).
A new UPI Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) framework will apply to specified merchant transactions above Rs 2,000.
UPI MDR
From October 15, 2026, merchants and customers will be charged an MDR for making UPI payments. The new UPI rules state that the charge will be applicable on the merchant payment ecosystem. There are no charges on person-to-person transactions.
ITR deadline
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline for submitting tax audit reports to October 21, 2026. This is meant for taxpayers covered by tax audit provisions for assessment year 2026-27.
The tax authority has also extended the deadline for filing ITR for taxpayers covered by tax audit provisions.
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