ETV Bharat / business

RRB Amalgamation: FinMin To Hold Review Meeting With CEOs Of PSU Banks On Jan 30

New Delhi: The finance ministry is scheduled to hold a meeting with heads of public sector banks and chairpersons of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) on January 30 to review their performance after amalgamation. The meeting would be chaired by Department of Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju and likely to be attended by NABARD Chairman, SIDBI CMD and Executive Director concerned of Reserve Bank of India, sources said.

This is going to be the first high-level meeting after the fourth round of consolidation of RRBs effective May 1. This consolidation has reduced the number of RRBs to 28 from 43. According to sources, the meeting would review financial performance of RRBs after the amalgamation. It would review progress of priority sector lending and various financial schemes undertaken by RRBs.

On May 1, one state-owned RRB became a reality following the consolidation of 15 RRBs across 11 states to achieve better operational efficiency and cost rationalisation.

In phase 1 (FY 2006 to FY 2010) the number of RRBs was reduced from 196 to 82. It was further brought down from 82 to 56 in phase 2 (FY 2013 - FY 2015) and in phase 3, it was reduced from 56 to 43. As per the published data, gross NPA ratio of RRBs declined to 5.4 per cent in March 2025 from a peak of 10.8 per cent in March 2019.