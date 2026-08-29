ETV Bharat / business

Finance Ministry To Commence Exercise For Budget 2027-28 From Oct 12

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry will begin the exercise to prepare the Union Budget for 2027-28 from October 12 amid heightened global uncertainties and rising food and fuel prices.

The Budget for the next financial year is expected to focus on the reform continuation exercise to further accelerate economic growth, along with measures to create jobs and boost domestic demand.

"Pre-budget meetings chaired by Secretary (Expenditure) shall commence from October 12, 2026. Financial Advisers shall ensure that necessary details...are properly entered in UBIS (Union Budget Information System) before/latest by October 6, 2026," Budget circular 2027-28 issued by the Department of Economic Affairs said.

Hard copies of the data in the specified formats should be submitted for cross-verification, it said. It will be the fourth budget of the Modi 3.0 government and the 10th straight Budget for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a rare distinction in Indian polity.