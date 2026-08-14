ETV Bharat / business

FinMin Asks Govt Entities Against Setting High Turnover, Payroll Criteria In GeM Consultancy Tenders

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry has advised central government entities procuring consultancy services through the GeM portal against prescribing excessively high turnover and payroll requirements, saying such criteria could unnecessarily restrict competition.

In an office memorandum, the Department of Expenditure said that procurement agencies should ensure that the prescribed minimum staff strength in a tender is commensurate with the manpower required for the satisfactory execution of the consultancy assignment.

"... Disproportionately high staff strength requirements, without adequate justification, may unnecessarily restrict competition," said the memorandum issued by the Procurement Policy Division of the Expenditure Department.

The department said a sample study of consultancy procurement tenders floated on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) over the last three financial years had revealed certain issues about eligibility and qualification criteria.