ETV Bharat / business

FM Sitharaman Embarks On 4-Day Official Visit To France To Bolster Economic Ties

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday embarked on a four-day official visit to France, where she will hold a series of high-level engagements aimed at deepening the India-France Strategic Partnership, strengthening economic cooperation, and promoting investment.

A key highlight of the visit will be the India-France Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) at Aix-en-Provence, which Sitharaman will co-chair with France's Minister of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Energy Sovereignty, Roland Lescure, an official statement said.

As part of the EFD, both countries will discuss potential areas for greater bilateral cooperation in various sectors, and further enhance the economic relations between India and France, it said.

During the visit, it said, Sitharaman will hold one-on-one meetings with select global chief executive officers and participate in a roundtable with leading business executives to showcase India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals, ongoing structural reforms, growing investment opportunities and long-term growth prospects.