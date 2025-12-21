ETV Bharat / business

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Holds Pre-Budget 'Chintan Shivir' At Karnataka's Hampi

Vijayanagara: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a day-long pre-budget meeting with senior officials at the Vijayashree Heritage Resort in Malapanagudi near Hampi on Saturday.

“Sitharaman has been following the tradition of holding Chitan Shivirs before the budget in different parts of the country every year. This time, that opportunity has come to Hampi. This has raised some hopes, said a senior official.

After the meeting, the minister visited the Anelaya and Kudrelaya areas of Hampi in the evening with her team. The discussions focused on transparent and inclusive financing, AI-enabled governance, ease of doing business, future-ready regulatory reforms and strengthening India's global economic leadership.