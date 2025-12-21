FM Nirmala Sitharaman Holds Pre-Budget 'Chintan Shivir' At Karnataka's Hampi
The discussions focused on transparent and inclusive financing, AI-enabled governance, ease of doing business, future-ready regulatory reforms and strengthening India's global economic leadership.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 1:20 PM IST
Vijayanagara: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a day-long pre-budget meeting with senior officials at the Vijayashree Heritage Resort in Malapanagudi near Hampi on Saturday.
“Sitharaman has been following the tradition of holding Chitan Shivirs before the budget in different parts of the country every year. This time, that opportunity has come to Hampi. This has raised some hopes, said a senior official.
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman, along with Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Shri @hdmalhotra, chaired the Chintan Shivir of the Ministry of Finance @FinMinIndia and Ministry of Corporate Affairs @MCA21India, at Hampi in… pic.twitter.com/xAG7aerfcq— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) December 20, 2025
After the meeting, the minister visited the Anelaya and Kudrelaya areas of Hampi in the evening with her team. The discussions focused on transparent and inclusive financing, AI-enabled governance, ease of doing business, future-ready regulatory reforms and strengthening India's global economic leadership.
The session was attended by Secretaries and senior officials of Finance and Corporate Affairs Ministries, Chairperson of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and top officials of the Income Tax Department. Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran was also present.
"Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman, along with Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Shri @hdmalhotra, chaired the Chintan Shivir of the Ministry of Finance @FinMinIndia and Ministry of Corporate Affairs @MCA21India, at Hampi in Vijayanagara district, Karnataka, today," Ministry of Finance said in a post on X.
Harsh Malhotra, MoS, Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways and Ministry of Corporate Affairs, said the Chintan Shivir in Hampi brought together senior officers of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to deliberate on India's growth roadmap towards Viksit Bharat by 2047.
"Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, and guided by Hon'ble Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Smt @nsitharaman, discussions focused on transparent and inclusive financing, AI-enabled governance, ease of doing business, and future-ready regulatory reforms--turning compliance into a driver of growth and strengthening India's global economic leadership," he said in a post on X.
Also read: