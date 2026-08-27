ETV Bharat / business

Finance Minister Meets Top Bosses Of Canadian Financial Firms, Seeks Greater Investments

Washington: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday met senior executives of various Canadian financial firms, including Sun Life Financial and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and asked them to enhance their investment in India, which is witnessing rapid economic growth.

During the bilateral meeting with Sun Life Financial President and CEO Kevin D Strain in Toronto, Sitharaman highlighted the liberalisation of the insurance sector, including the increase in FDI (foreign direct investment) limit from 74 per cent to 100 per cent, and the government’s vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047'.

Discussions covered India's resilient growth, expanding market, macroeconomic stability and rapidly developing digital & physical infrastructure, creating significant opportunities for long-term investment, the finance ministry said in a post on X.

She also highlighted opportunities for Sun Life to deepen its presence in insurance, asset management, alternatives and infrastructure, including through GIFT IFSC, and greater participation by Canadian institutional investors in India's growth story.

Sun Life is present in India in insurance and fund management space, besides having other operations.

In another meeting, Canaccord Genuity Vice Chair Rod Phillips and CEO Dan Daviau highlighted the potential for greater investment flows between Canada and India.