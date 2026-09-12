ETV Bharat / business

Finance Minister Meets AIIB Chief And Discusses Opportunities To Further Deepen Ties

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday met Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) President Zou Jiay and discussed opportunities to further deepen the India-AIIB partnership.

"They discussed opportunities to further deepen the India-AIIB partnership, support India's infrastructure and transport connectivity priorities, enhance local-currency financing, increase private sector participation and global presence of AIIB," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the two-day BRICS Summit here. The Summit would conclude on Sunday. AIIB, set up in 2016, is a multilateral development bank focused on financing infrastructure.