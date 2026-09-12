Finance Minister Meets AIIB Chief And Discusses Opportunities To Further Deepen Ties
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) President Zou Jiay and discussed opportunities to further deepen the India-AIIB partnership
By PTI
Published : September 12, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday met Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) President Zou Jiay and discussed opportunities to further deepen the India-AIIB partnership.
"They discussed opportunities to further deepen the India-AIIB partnership, support India's infrastructure and transport connectivity priorities, enhance local-currency financing, increase private sector participation and global presence of AIIB," the finance ministry said in a post on X.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the two-day BRICS Summit here. The Summit would conclude on Sunday. AIIB, set up in 2016, is a multilateral development bank focused on financing infrastructure.