ETV Bharat / business

FIIs Invest Rs 1,11,950 Crore Into Indian Stock Markets In November So Far

Mumbai: The renewed influx of foreign capital has helped sustain the market recovery, with foreign institutional investors (FIIs) recording cumulative net inflows of about Rs 1,11,950 crore so far this month, analysts said on Saturday.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) registered net outflows of around Rs 61,787 crore. The continued domestic institutional selling remains a trend worth monitoring, said analysts, adding that institutional flows remain a key pillar of support for domestic equities.

Benchmark indices extended their gains for the second consecutive session on Friday, ending the week with their fourth consecutive weekly advance. Continued appreciation in the rupee, easing Brent crude oil prices towards $90 per barrel and sustained FPI inflows supported investor sentiment, according to market watchers. Continued buying interest in large-cap stocks further strengthened the positive momentum across benchmark indices.

Indian equities advanced, even as a deepening tech rout swept through Asian markets. Private banks extended their record run as foreign investors, rotating out of global AI trades, continued to favour the sector’s liquidity which are trading at reasonable valuation.

Cooling AI trade also lent support to Indian IT by easing concerns over disruption to traditional services. Metals, however, extended their recent slide as dollar firms, rising odds of a Fed hike and doubts over China’s demand recovery, said analysts.