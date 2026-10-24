ETV Bharat / business

FICCI Seeks Dutch Investment In Manufacturing, Tech; Calls For Project-Level Follow-Up

Amsterdam: Industry body FICCI has called for greater Dutch investment in India's manufacturing and technology sectors, while pitching for joint ventures, technology partnerships and supplier-development programmes to deepen bilateral economic ties.

FICCI Secretary General Anant Swarup said the ongoing visit of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to the Netherlands could help translate investment discussions into specific projects by bringing together businesses and government agencies to address issues related to location, technology, infrastructure, suppliers and regulatory approvals.

He said that the chamber would like to see progress on four key areas and that includes manufacturing partnerships, technology collaborations, supply chain integration, and follow-up of projects.

It called for a pipeline of joint ventures and capacity-expansion proposals in engineering, equipment, food processing and other technology-intensive industries.

It also called for partnerships between businesses, research institutions and startups for joint product development, strengthening local engineering capabilities and commercial deployment of technologies.

On supply-chain integration, Swarup emphasised the need for supplier-development programmes to help Indian MSMEs meet Dutch companies' requirements on quality, traceability and sustainability.

He added that the investment proposals should be identified with designated counterparts, clear milestones and a mechanism to resolve implementation issues to ensure that discussions translate into actual projects.

"The delegation's planned engagement at the Port of Rotterdam also provides an opportunity to explore cooperation in logistics and supply-chain connectivity. Our expectation would be to translate such engagement into commercially viable projects involving ports, warehousing, cold chains and more efficient movement of goods," he said.

Goyal is here on a two-day visit. He is leading a delegation of about 100 businesses. The visit is important as India and the European Union are expected to sign a free trade agreement by the end of this year.