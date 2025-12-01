ETV Bharat / business

FDI Rises 18 Pc To USD 35.18 Billion In April-September FY26; Inflow From US Doubles

New Delhi: Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India rose 18 per cent to USD 35.18 billion during April-September this fiscal year, while the inflow from the US more than doubled to USD 6.62 billion during the first half of this fiscal, according to government data released on Monday. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) during April-September FY24 stood at USD 29.79 billion.

During the June-September quarter of 2025-26, the inflows increased by over 21 per cent year-on-year to USD 16.55 billion. Total FDI, which includes equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital, increased to about USD 50 billion during the first six months of this fiscal year as against USD 42.3 billion in the same period of 2024-25.

Inflows from the US rose to USD 6.62 billion during the latest six-month period from USD 2.57 billion recorded in April-September 2024-25. Singapore was the largest source of FDI during the period, contributing USD 11.94 billion. It was followed by the US, Mauritius (USD 3.47 billion), UAE (USD 2.33 billion), Cayman Islands (USD 1.83 million), the Netherlands (USD 1.63 billion), Cyprus (USD 1.4 billion), and Japan (USD 1.21 billion).

The US is the third-biggest investor in India with investments of USD 77.27 billion between April 2000 and September 2025. The top investment source is Singapore (USD 186.82 billion), followed by Mauritius (USD 183.66 billion) in the same period.