FDI Rises 18 Pc To USD 47.87 Billion In Apr To Dec FY26

By PTI

Published : February 27, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST

New Delhi: Foreign direct investments (FDI) in India rose 18 per cent to USD 47.87 billion during April-December 2025-26, according to government data.

Investments from overseas during the nine-month period of the previous fiscal stood at USD 40.67 billion.

Total FDI inflows, which includes reinvested earnings, stood at USD 73.31 billion during April-December 2025-26.

