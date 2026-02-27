ETV Bharat / business

FDI Rises 18 Pc To USD 47.87 Billion In Apr To Dec FY26

New Delhi: Foreign direct investments (FDI) in India rose 18 per cent to USD 47.87 billion during April-December 2025-26, according to government data.

Investments from overseas during the nine-month period of the previous fiscal stood at USD 40.67 billion.