FDI Rises 18 Pc To USD 47.87 Billion In Apr To Dec FY26
The total FDI inflows, which include reinvested earnings, stood at USD 73.31 billion during April-December 2025-26.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI
Published : February 27, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Foreign direct investments (FDI) in India rose 18 per cent to USD 47.87 billion during April-December 2025-26, according to government data.
Investments from overseas during the nine-month period of the previous fiscal stood at USD 40.67 billion.
