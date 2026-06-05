ETV Bharat / business

FDI Equity Inflows Rise 18 Pc To USD 58.84 Bn In Fy26; Investment From US Doubles

New Delhi: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity inflows into India rose 18 per cent to USD 58.84 billion in 2025-26, with investments from the United States more than doubling during the last fiscal year.

FDI from the US rose to USD 11.17 billion in 2025-26 from USD 5.45 billion in 2024-25, according to the data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

In the January-March quarter of 2025-26, the FDI equity investments grew 17.5 per cent to USD 10.9 billion. Total FDI, which includes equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital, increased 17 per cent to USD 94.5 billion.

Singapore was the largest source of FDI during the period, contributing USD 19.8 billion. It was followed by the US, Mauritius (USD 6.57 billion), Japan (USD 3.74 billion), and the Netherlands (USD 3.37 billion).