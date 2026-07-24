ETV Bharat / business

FDI Easing In E-Commerce Could Pave Way For Wider Opening Of Online Retail Sector: GTRI

New Delhi: The government's decision to ease certain norms for foreign investment in e-commerce is expected to benefit large American companies and could pave the way for a wider opening of India's online retail sector, think tank GTRI said on Thursday.

The government on Thursday permitted FDI in an inventory-based e-commerce model "exclusively" for export purposes, a move which will help increase India's outbound shipments without impacting the businesses of small retailers. These firms will have to export goods that are manufactured or produced in India.

"The Indian government has proposed a major relaxation of its long-standing restrictions on foreign investment in e-commerce, a move that is expected to benefit large American companies such as Amazon and could pave the way for a wider opening of India's online retail sector," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

Until now, foreign-funded e-commerce firms were allowed to operate only as marketplaces, where they connected buyers and sellers without owning the products. He said the new policy allows them to purchase, store and export goods directly from their own inventory.

"India has maintained this distinction for nearly a decade. Under the marketplace model, the platform acts only as a digital intermediary, earning commissions while independent sellers own the goods," he added.