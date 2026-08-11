ETV Bharat / business

FDA Finds 'Roach Infestation' At Blinkit Store; Reliance Retail Outlet Under Lens Over Worms In Sweet

Mumbai: The Maharashtra FDA has suspended the food licence of a Blink Commerce facility in Mumbai over extensive "cockroach infestation" and improper item storage, while an outlet of Reliance Retail is under the lens after live larvae were allegedly found in a popular sweet variety, said officials on Monday.

These violations came to light as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stepped up its state-wide enforcement of food safety standards under its new commissioner, Tukaram Mundhe.

In a statement issued to the media, the regulatory agency said it acted against Reliance Retail Ltd's outlet at ARD Cinemall in Buldhana district after receiving a complaint that live larvae were found in 'Laxmi Narayan' brand of packaged 'kaju katli' (a popular traditional Indian sweet) kept at the store.

A prompt inspection found that the complained-about batch manufactured on May 29 and due to expire on August 29, was not available at the outlet. However, another batch manufactured on July 20 and valid until October 20, was found and a food sample was collected, said the statement.

The FDA seized 54 boxes, weighing 11.340 kg and valued at Rs 10,238, from the available stock. The sample has been sent to an authorised food laboratory for analysis and further legal action will be initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, based on the laboratory report, it said.

In a more stringent action, the state government agency suspended the food licence of Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd's establishment at Sarvodaya Bhuvan at Malad (West) in Mumbai, citing serious food safety violations.