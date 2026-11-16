ETV Bharat / business

FD Interest Rates Revised: HDFC Bank, BoB, Canara Bank Among Lenders Offering Higher Returns

New Delhi: Several banks have raised their Fixed Deposit (FD) rates following the repo rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in October. Banks that have increased interest rates on select FD maturities in October and November include HDFC Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank and Bank of Baroda.

HDFC Bank , the largest private sector bank in India, has increased interest rates by up to 50 basis points on select FD tenures. The new rates came into effect from November 4, 2026. The lender increased interest on deposits with tenures of 61 days to six months to 4.75% from 4.25% earlier. Depositors selecting tenures from 3 years and 1 day to 10 years will get up to 6.60% on their investments.

HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates

Tenor Interest Rate (per annum) Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 2.75% 3.25% 15-29 days 2.75% 3.25% 30-45 days 3.25% 3.75% 46-60 days 4.25% 4.75% 61-89 days 4.75% 5.25% 90 days <= 6 months 4.75% 5.25% 6 months 1 day <=9 months 5.65% 6.15% 9 months 1 day to < 1 Year 5.90% 6.40% 1 Year to < 15 months 6.25% 6.75% 15 months to < 18 months 6.35% 6.85% 18 months to < 21 months 6.50% 7.00% 21 months to 2 years 6.50% 7.00% 2 Years 1 day to < 2 Year 11 Months 6.55% 7.05% 2 Years 11 Months (35 months) 6.55% 7.05% 2 Years 11 Months 1 day <= 3 Year 6.55% 7.05% 3 Years 1 day to < 4 Years 7 Months 6.60% 7.20% 4 Year 7 Months (55 months) 6.60% 7.20% 4 Year 7 Months 1 day <=5 Years 6.60% 7.20% 5 Years 1 day to 10 Years 6.60% 7.10%

From November 11, 2026, Bank of Baroda is offering a 6.85% interest rate on its Golden Goal Deposit Scheme. Earlier the returns were 6.75%. Notably, senior citizens are eligible for 7.35%, while super senior citizens will get 7.45% returns on their deposits.

Canara Bank also revised its FD rates on some of its schemes in November 2026. The bank has raised the interest rate on its 555-day FD scheme to 6.75% from 6.60% earlier. Senior citizens are entitled to receive 7.25 per cent.

With effect from November 10, 2026, Indian Overseas Bank has hiked the rate on its 444-day special deposit by 6.75 per cent from 6.60 per cent.

Indian Bank is offering a 6.80 per cent rate of interest on its 555-day deposit with effect from October 23, 2026. Depositors selecting a 777-day FD deposit scheme are entitled to get 6.80% returns.